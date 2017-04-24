Garden Grove High School Coach Arrested, Accused of Soliciting Provocative Photos From 15-Year-Old Student

Posted 10:05 PM, April 24, 2017, by

A Garden Grove girl’s basketball coach was arrested on Monday after investigators discovered he had been eliciting sexual photos from a minor, police said.

Garden Grove High School teacher Michael Engelmann is seen in a booking photo released April 24, 2017, by Garden Grove police.

Anaheim resident Michael Engelmann, 51, was detained around 1:30 p.m., Garden Grove police said in a statement. Officers did not specify where he was taken into custody.

Engelmann is the current girls’ junior varsity basketball coach at Garden Grove High School.

An investigation into his conduct revealed he had been corresponding with a 15-year-old student on social media and prompted her to send him provocative photos of herself, authorities said.

Engelmann was booked into Orange County Jail on suspicion of one felony count of communicating with a minor to elicit child pornography.

School and district administrators were made aware of the incident and Engelmann was immediately placed on leave, according to police.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident.