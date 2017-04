Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The very funny Kym Whitley and Rex Lee sat down to discuss pranking each other on and off camera for Freeform's hit series "Young & Hungry."

Sam also congratulates Whitley on receiving a Daytime Emmy Nomination for "The Bay."

Catch Season 5 of "Young & Hungry" Mondays at 8pm on Freeform.

This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Monday, April 24, 2017.