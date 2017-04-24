Man Arrested on Suspicion of Trying to Commit Lewd Acts With Girl He Contacted on Facebook

A 29-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of contacting a 13-year-old girl through Facebook in an attempt to commit lewd acts, Santa Ana Police said Monday.

German Martinez allegedly contacted the girl through Facebook and eventually his messages to her became “highly inappropriate” and he tried to solicit sex from the victim, according to authorities.

Detectives then took over communication with Martinez using the girl’s cellphone.

Martinez, who apparently knew the girl was underage, arranged to meet with the girl at El Salvador Park in Santa Ana on Saturday with the intention of taking her to a local motel and having sex with her, police allege.

Detectives, who were waiting at the park, arrested Martinez. His bail was set at $100,000.