Man Struck, Killed While Walking on 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights

A man was struck and killed while walking on the 60 Freeway in Hacienda Heights Monday morning.

The pedestrian was in the westbound lanes when he was hit by a vehicle near South Azusa Avenue just after 2 a.m., California Highway Patrol Officer Tony Polizzi said.

The pedestrian, who has not been identified, died at the scene, Polizzi said.

It was unclear why the man was walking on the freeway.

The driver who struck the man did remain at the scene, Polizzi said.

Officials closed all westbound lanes at Azusa Avenue for several hours during the investigation.

The freeway was reopened about 4:47 a.m.