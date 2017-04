Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Metro on Monday began charging riders $3 per day to park at the North Hollywood and Universal City Red Line Stations.

Customers will need to have a valid TAP card and enter their license plate number at one of the new automated parking machines, which have been installed at both stations.

The fee covers parking for 24 hours. Riders who want to leave their vehicle for longer can pay in advance for up to three days.

Those who fail to pay will be issued a $53 citation.