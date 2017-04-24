Pasadena Police Release Sketch of Man Suspected of Killing 3 People

Pasadena police detectives Monday released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with three homicides.

The release comes three months after the shooting deaths of two men who were at a vigil held for another man who had been killed in December.

Investigators say they have tied the gunman of last year’s murder to the shooting deaths of the two men who were at the vigil.

The first shooting occurred at 9:47 p.m. Dec. 22 in the 1200 block of North Fair Oaks Avenue. Police officers who arrived at the scene discovered 25-year-old Brandon Douglas on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. Douglas died at a hospital.

