× Police Search for Person After Shots Fired Call in Downtown L.A.

Police Monday are searching for a person in a downtown Los Angeles building after a shots fired call, officials said.

The incident was reported about 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of East 8th Street and Santee Avenue, Officer Aareon Jefferson told KTLA.

The area is locked down as the search continues and a tactical unit entered a building in the area, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

No injuries have been reported since the shots fired call was made.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.