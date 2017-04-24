Police Search for Person After Shots Fired Call in Downtown L.A.
Police Monday are searching for a person in a downtown Los Angeles building after a shots fired call, officials said.
The incident was reported about 11:50 a.m. near the intersection of East 8th Street and Santee Avenue, Officer Aareon Jefferson told KTLA.
The area is locked down as the search continues and a tactical unit entered a building in the area, aerial video from Sky5 showed.
No injuries have been reported since the shots fired call was made.
KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.
34.040713 -118.246769