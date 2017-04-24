× Up to 60 Juveniles Mob BART Train in Oakland, Rob Multiple Passengers in 30 Seconds: Authorities

Authorities said it happened in 30 seconds: A throng of up to 60 juveniles mobbed a Bay Area Rapid Transit train Saturday in Oakland and mugged passengers. At least two people were injured and required medical attention.

The youngsters were spotted by witnesses hastily jumping over fare gates before boarding a Dublin-bound train just after 9:20 p.m. at the Coliseum Station on San Leandro Street, according the BART Police Department.

Once the minors entered the train, police said, they swarmed passengers and robbed six people by force. Another passenger was robbed on the railway platform. Authorities said a purse, duffel bag and five cellphones were taken during the robberies. At least two passengers were treated by paramedics for face and head injuries, police said.

“It all happened pretty quickly – it was about 30 seconds,” BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said.

