Woman Critically Injured in Corona Hit-and-Run Crash: Police

A woman was critically injured and is now on life support after being struck by a hit-and-run driver in Corona last week, officials said Monday.

The crash occurred about 4:45 p.m. April 21 at the intersection of West 6th Street and Vicentia Avenue, the Corona Police Department said in a news release.

Video shows that a black Mercedes Benz SUV turned north onto Vicentia Avenue and hit Dora Bran, 44, of Riverside, who was in the crosswalk at the time.

The driver, believed to be a woman, continued north without stopping and was last seen on Cota Street.

Police are looking for a 2005 to 2006 ML Series Mercedes with front-end damage and deployed air bags.

Anyone with information about the incident can call traffic investigator Jason Gardner at 951-817-5784.