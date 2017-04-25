1-Year-Old Girl at Center of Amber Alert Found Safe in Montclair; Suspect Arrested: SBSD

A 1-year-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped in Rancho Cucamonga by her father has been found safe in Montclair, and the suspect has been arrested, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday morning.

An Amber Alert had been issued the previous evening after the child, Lexi Segura, was taken without her mother’s consent by 38-year-old Daniel Segura, at about 5:40 p.m. in the 9500 block of Edelweiss Street, authorities said.

Around 9:20 a.m. Tuesday, sheriff’s Specialized Enforcement detectives were searching the area of Holt Boulevard and Monte Vista Avenue in Montclair when they saw a grey Chevy Malibu being driven by a man who matched Segura’s description.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop and located the child in “good physical condition,” according to a sheriff’s news release. She was set to be reunited with her mother.

Segura, 38, was taken into custody without incident and will be booked on suspicion of child abduction at the West Valley Detention Center.

The suspect allegedly kidnapped the child after having an argument with the mother. Segura displayed a handgun in a threatening manner as he left the home, according to sheriff’s spokeswoman Jodi Miller, who described the suspect as armed and dangerous.

Segura fled with the toddler in a 2012 red Mitsubishi Galant. The vehicle was found in a residential area of Pomona later that night, but the father and daughter were nowhere to be found, Miller said.

As the search for the missing girl and her father continued, the Amber Alert had to be canceled because of the car’s discovery.

“A vehicle is a qualifying factor when an Amber Alert is issued,” Miller said.

