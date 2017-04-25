2 Men Arrested in Connection With Robbery at Simi Valley Verizon Wireless Store

Two men have been arrested in connection with a robbery at a Verizon Wireless store in Simi Valley, police announced Tuesday.

Daleshaun Smith-Jackson, 21, and Darnell Owens, 32, both of Lancaster, were arrested and booked on charges of robbery, carrying a loaded firearm in public, resisting/delaying/obstructing a police officer and conspiracy to commit robbery, Simi Valley police said in a released statement.

The charges filed against Jackson and Owens are the result of a robbery that happened about 9 p.m. Thursday at the Verizon Wireless store located at 2091 Madera Road just before the business closed.

Police said the two men wore masks and were armed with a loaded handgun when they went into the store and forced the lone employee into a back room where they allegedly demanded the combination to the store’s safe.

After emptying the safe, police said the men left the store in a vehicle.

Witnesses provided tips to police and called 911. Officers located the vehicle on the 118 Freeway traveling at high speeds. After stopping near Reseda, the two men jumped out of the car and ran, police said.

Jackson and Owens were located and arrested by police a short time later.

The employee was not injured during the robbery.