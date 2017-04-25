× 5 Pedestrians Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle in Granada Hills Parking Lot: LAFD

Five pedestrians were injured after being struck by a vehicle in a Granada Hills parking lot Tuesday afternoon, the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

The crash was reported about 3:20 p.m. at 18010 Chatsworth St.

Preliminary information indicates that two people were seriously injured in the crash and three had less serious injuries, officials said.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed what appeared to be the vehicle involved in the crash still in the parking lot during the emergency response.

