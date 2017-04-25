51-Year-Old Woman Detained After Massive Cocaine Bust in Boyle Heights Now Faces Deportation, Sparking Protests in Downtown Los Angeles

Dozens of people gathered in downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday to protest the detention of a 51-year-old woman who now faces deportation for living in the country illegally.

Teresa Vidal-Jaime was picked up by federal authorities Monday after a massive drug bust at a Boyle Heights apartment complex where she lives. During the raid, her husband was arrested for drug possession and investigators seized more than 30 pounds of cocaine and $600,000 in cash, according to the U.S. Border Patrol.

But Vidal-Jaime’s daughter, Claudia Rueda, an immigration activist in Los Angeles, joined community organizers to protest her mother’s detention, calling it an unlawful raid that swept up an innocent woman in a criminal probe.

“Her mother didn’t have anything to do with this,” said Marcela Hernandez, one of the organizers. Vidal-Jaime “didn’t know anything about anything in the apartment. She let them in.”

