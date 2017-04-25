Search Continues for ‘Armed and Dangerous’ Dad Suspected of Abducting 1-Year-Old Daughter in Rancho Cucamonga

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The search for a father suspected of abducting his 1-year-old daughter from Rancho Cucamonga continued Tuesday morning after authorities found the man's vehicle abandoned in Pomona.

Officials issued an Amber Alert Monday evening after the child, Lexi Segura, was taken without her mother's consent by her father, 38-year-old Daniel Segura, at about 5:40 p.m.

“They were in an argument prior to him leaving the location,” San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department public information officer Jodi Miller said.

Daniel Segura was displaying a handgun in a threatening manner as he left the location and was considered to be armed and dangerous, Miller said.

Daniel Segura left in a 2012 red Mitsubishi Galant, which turned up in a residential area of Pomona about 11:15 p.m. Monday, Miller said.

The vehicle was unoccupied and it was unclear why Daniel Segura may have left it in Pomona, Miller said.

The Amber Alert was lifted Tuesday morning because of the discovery of the vehicle, but the investigation continued, Miller said.

“A vehicle is a qualifying factor when an Amber Alert is issued,” Miller said.

Investigators are concerned about Lexi Segura’s well-being due to the mental state of Daniel Segura, who had threatened suicide by cop, according to sheriff’s officials initial bulletin.

“We are concerned for the safety of this young child,” Miller said.

Lexi Segura was described as Hispanic, about 3 feet tall, weighing 35 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a baby blue shirt with gold writing, blue jeans and pink shoes.

Daniel Segura stands 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing about 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a dark T-shirt, dark baseball cap and blue jean pants.

Daniel Segura has numerous tattoos on his arms and neck.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911 or contact the Sheriff’s Department at 909-387-8313.