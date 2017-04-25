× Another Secret Witness, 3 Others Expected to Testify in Robert Durst’s Murder Trial

Los Angeles prosecutors brought the first of four additional witnesses to the stand Tuesday morning as they tried to bolster their theory about New York real estate magnate Robert Durst — that he’s a murderer who kills off anyone who knows too much about his past.

Durst, 74, is accused of shooting his friend Susan Berman in the back of her head inside her Benedict Canyon home in 2000. He wanted to silence her because of what she knew about the 1982 disappearance of his first wife, Kathleen, prosecutors have said, also arguing that while living on the lam in Texas, Durst killed a neighbor he feared had discovered his true identity.

The eccentric multimillionaire appeared in court Tuesday morning to listen as lawyers began to question four new witnesses — one of whom is still a secret.

With Durst unlikely to go to trial until next year at the earliest, a judge has allowed prosecutors to take early testimony from some witnesses who could be killed or die of other causes before the case goes before a jury. Prosecutors have argued that Durst is a danger to some of the witnesses.

