Driver in Custody After Pursuit Involving Rental Truck in Van Nuys Area Ends With Police Using Taser: LAPD

A man driving a large rental truck who led Los Angeles Police Department officers on a slow-speed chase through Van Nuys-area surface streets was taken into custody after officers used a Taser on him Tuesday morning, according to LAPD.

The nearly hourlong chase began following a call of an attempted suicide in the 8100 block of Langdon Avenue in Van Nuys, LAPD Officer Aaereon Jefferson said.

When officers responded to the scene, the man allegedly stole the moving truck, prompting the pursuit, according to Jefferson.

The truck, which had “Penske” written on the sides, could be seen driving at slower speeds — albeit erratically at times — in the Van Nuys area shortly after 8:20 a.m., Sky5 video showed.

The aerial video footage showed the driver swerving across lanes and traveling on the wrong side of the road; at one point, the driver appeared to run a red light at a major intersection on Sherman Way, and it narrowly avoided oncoming traffic.

Around 8:25 a.m., an LAPD officer put a spike strip down near the intersection of Woodley Avenue and Sherman Way as the moving truck passed. It was unclear whether the truck had hit the spike strip, however, as it continued to travel on Woodley, gaining speed as it passed a railroad crossing.

Just before 8:30 a.m., the rental truck stopped along another semi in the area of Woodley and Chase Street — in the North Hills area — and multiple armed LAPD officers swarmed the large vehicle, Sky5 video showed.

A short time later, the driver was out of the vehicle and could be seen on the ground of a nearby sidewalk in handcuffs, according to the video.

Jefferson told KTLA the suspect was taken into custody after police used a Taser on him. He did not say why the stun gun was deployed.

The driver’s name was not immediately released, and no additional details were provided.

KTLA’s Jennifer Thang contributed to this story.