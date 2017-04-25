Season three of "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" drops on Netflix May 19th. This segment aired on the KTLA Morning News, Tuesday, April 25, 2017.
Carol Kane Feels Lucky to be a Part of “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”
