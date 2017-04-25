Father of Missing South Pasadena Boy Released From Custody, Jail Records Show

The father of a missing 5-year-old boy has been released from custody just three days after he was arrested on suspicion of child abduction and child endangerment, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate information records show.

Aramazd Andressian, 35, was released from jail about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday.

An attorney Andressian told KTLA was released because of insufficient evidence.

In a news release Tuesday afternoon, sheriff’s officials said authorities have decided not to present the case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and that the boy’s disappearance remains under investigation.

Andressian was jailed after being questioned by authorities on Saturday, when he was found unresponsive outside his vehicle in Arroyo Park.

His son, Aramazd Andressian Jr., was last seen by his mother earlier that week during a Skype video chat. The boy was supposed to be dropped off by his father in San Marino on Saturday, but he failed to show.

The pair were seen on video at Disneyland on the night of Thursday, April 20. They left the Anaheim theme park after midnight, a sheriff’s official told KTLA Monday.

Authorities were searching for clues in connection with the missing boy around Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County Tuesday, but found no evidence that he was there.

Andressian Sr. has retained a criminal defense attorney, Daniel A. Nardoni of Pasadena, according to a statement from a family law attorney who represents Andressian Sr.

“Aramazd, his family and counsel are fully cooperating with the police in their efforts to locate little Ara,” said the statement, issued Tuesday afternoon by Lizarraga Law of Ojai.

The statement asked for privacy for the family, saying they are “emotionally reeling from the fact they have a missing 5 year old grandson/nephew, as well as a family member in custody.”

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this story.