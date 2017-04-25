9 Injured, 1 Missing After Fiery Crash Involving Big Rig on 5 Freeway Near Griffith Park; All SB Lanes Closed, Traffic Jammed

At least nine people have been injured and one person is unaccounted for after a fiery multivehicle collision on the 5 Freeway near Griffith Park that caused a massive traffic jam in the area.

It was not immediately known what caused the horrific collision, which happened on the 5 Freeway at Los Feliz Boulevard just before 11 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol log.

Initially, all lanes of the southbound 5 were closed, while one of the northbound lanes remained opened; by 11:25 a.m., all lanes on both sides of the freeway appeared to be shut down, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

Nine people were injured in the crash, including one patient who was in critical condition, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. At least one person is missing.

Multiple patients were receiving treatment on a mat near the crash site for what the Fire Department described as “lesser injuries.”

The big rig was completely destroyed in the flames, and its burned out shell remained in the middle of roadway, aerial video showed. A tanker truck, and at least three other vehicles were involved in the wreck, which spanned both sides of the freeway.

One vehicle was beneath the smoldering big rig, while a pickup truck on the other side of the freeway was partially under the back of the semi, according to Sky5 footage. A car facing in the wrong direction was lodged under the back of the pickup.

CHP has issued a SigAlert for all southbound lanes of the 5 Freeway, just north of Colorado Boulevard.

It was not immediately known how long the lane closures would last.

Noting the collision was expected to cause delays in both directions of the 5 Freeway, the Fire Department is encouraging motorists to avoid the area and take alternate routes to avoid the traffic congestion.

Check back for updates on this developing story.