L.A. Riots 25th Anniversary- California African American Museum

Gayle Anderson was live in at the California African American Museum to see the exhibition “NO JUSTICE, NO PEACE: LA 1992,” an exhibition that examines the episodes of urban unrest in American history following the March 3, 1991, Rodney King event that led the California Highway Patrol on a high speed chase that concluded with a struggle, during which some of the officers beat King with their batons. April 29, 1992, when a predominantly white jury acquitted the four officers accused in King’s beating, rage turned to violence.

Also, “TROUBLE EVERY DAY: LA 1965/1992,” which is about the music that has always been an integral part of the African American experience. Documentaries on the Civil Rights Movement frequently highlight important albums and concerts, and for many people, listening to jazz, R&B, and hip-hop has animated learning about African American history. Amidst the fighting and frustration of the 1965 Watts Rebellion, the aggravation of the 1992 LA Uprisings, and all that ensued in the intervening years, the radio played on, broadcasting music by Horace Tapscott, Sam Cooke, Ice Cube, Elaine Brown, 2Pac, Watts Prophets, and Charles Wright, among many others. “Trouble Every Day: LA 1965/1992” is an immersive listening environments presented in conjunction with “No Justice, No Peace: LA 1992” to highlight the music of civil rights struggles.

Free Admission!

No Justice, No Peace

California African American Museum

600 State Drive

Exposition Park

Los Angeles

(213) 744-7432

