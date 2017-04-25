La La Land Day in L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LA LA LAND DAY EVENTS HAPPENING TUESDAY, APRIL 25



-Grand Central Market La La Land dance lesson at 10am at 317 S. Broadway in downtown L.A.



-3rd Street Dance will offer La La Land themed Dance Class at 7pm at their 8558 West 3rd St. location

-Brits in LA will host a “Brits in La La Land” breakfast at Cecconis and give away free breakfast to the first 20 people who share an image that best represents #LaLaLand to them and why

-Jazz bars all over LA will be transformed into “Seb’s”, tonight only, including Long Beach’s “The Blind Donkey” (149 Linden Ave), the original location for “Seb’s” in the film, featuring live music, themed drinks and a full size Seb’s neon sign

-For more information on these events and more, click HERE