Man Dead, Another Injured in South Los Angeles Area Shooting

A man was killed, and another man was injured, Tuesday evening in a shooting in the South Los Angeles area, sheriff’s officials reported.

The shooting was reported about 5:06 p.m. at 99 Street and Budlong Avenue in the Westmont Area of South Los Angeles. Responding deputies found one man who had been fatally shot, another man who was wounded and a third person who was unhurt.

The injured man was taken to local hospital in unknown condition.

The third victim was being questioned by sheriff’s homicide detectives.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

