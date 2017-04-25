BREAKING: 1 Dead, 9 Injured After Fiery Crash on 5 Freeway Near Griffith Park; All SB Lanes Closed, Traffic Jammed

Man Injured in West Covina Officer-Involved Shooting: Officials

Posted 12:28 PM, April 25, 2017, by

The 1500 block of Amar Road is shown in a Street View image from Google Maps.

A man was injured in an officer-involved shooting with West Covina Police Tuesday morning, officials said.

The incident was reported about 9:45 a.m. in the 1500 block of Amar Road, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials, who are assisting in the investigation, said.

The man was struck by gunfire and was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

Authorities have not said what led up to the shooting and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about the incident can call 323-890-5500.