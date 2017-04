A man was fatally shot Tuesday evening in Norwalk, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Detectives responded to the 14400 block of Dinard Avenue about 5:30 p.m. to investigate the shooting of a man, sheriff’s officials said in a released statement.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information was released.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.