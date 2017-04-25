Southbound 5 Freeway Closed Near Griffith Park After Fiery Crash Kills 1, Injures 10

Man Sexually Assaulted Lost 6-Year-Old Girl Outside Panorama City Shopping Center: LAPD

Posted 2:58 PM, April 25, 2017, by , Updated at 03:00PM, April 25, 2017

A 26-year-old Los Angeles man allegedly sexually assaulted a lost 6-year-old girl in the parking lot of a Panorama City shopping center, and now police believe there may be additional victims.

Jorge Enrique Lopez-Maza is seen in a photo released by LAPD on April 25, 2017.

Jorge Enrique Lopez-Maza, also known as Julio Ramirez-Sarmiento, is accused of approaching the girl inside the shopping center and gaining her trust.

He then “lured” her to an isolated part of the parking lot and assaulted her behind some metal recycling bins, according to a Los Angeles Police Department news release issued Tuesday.

The sexual assault occurred Friday, April 21, and Lopez-Maza was arrested the same date, according to LAPD. The status of the victim was not immediately clear, nor was the exact location of the shopping center.

He was booked on suspicion of kidnapping to commit a lewd act upon a child. He’s being held on $1 million bail, police said.

LAPD Mission Division detectives are hoping to talk to possible additional victims who had contact with the suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Madero, at 213-996-1375. Anonymous tipsters can call 800-222-8477.