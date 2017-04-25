Search for Missing 5-Year-Old Leads Investigators to Lake in Santa Barbara County; Dive Team, K-9s Looking for Child

Police dogs and a dive team are searching a lake in Santa Barbara County in an effort to find a 5-year-old San Gabriel Valley boy who went missing, prompting his father’s arrest.

The search for Aramazd Andressian Jr. has led investigators to Lake Cachuma Recreation Area, where authorities have learned that the boy’s father went on Friday, April 21, according to a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department news release issued Tuesday morning.

Investigators are continuing to search in the area around the lake and are using K-9s and dive team “in hopes of locating any witnesses or evidence leading to the whereabouts of the missing child,” the release stated.

The child was seen on video at Disneyland with his father, 35-year-old Aramazd Andressian Sr., on the night of Thursday, April 20. They left the Anaheim theme park after midnight, a sheriff’s official told KTLA Monday.

The father was found unconscious in Arroyo Park in South Pasadena on the morning of Saturday, April 22. The boy was nowhere to be found, and the father gave contradictory statements to police, authorities said.

He was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and child abduction, and investigators have searched his South Pasadena home. His bail was set at $10 million.

The boy was last seen by his mother in a Skype conversation on April 18. The child’s parents are in the midst of a divorce but share custody of the boy. The mother notified authorities her son was missing when the boy and his father did not appear for a custody transfer on Saturday morning in San Marino.

Lake Cachuma Recreation Area is in the mountains about 15 miles northwest of Santa Barbara.

The Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Division is working with the South Pasadena Police Department on the investigation. The San Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and park rangers are helping with the search at Lake Cachuma.

Check back for updates on this developing story.