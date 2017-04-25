Southbound 5 Freeway to Be Closed Until 10 p.m. After Deadly Crash Near Griffith Park

Tipster to Receive $10,000 Reward in Arrest of Tennessee Teacher Accused of Kidnapping 15-Year-Old Girl

The man who said he helped police capture Tad Cummins, the Tennessee teacher accused of kidnapping a teenage girl, will receive a $10,000 reward, according to the lawyer for her family.

Griffin Barry says he delivered the tip that led authorities to arrest Tennessee teacher Tad Cummins. (Credit: CNN)

Griffin Barry will receive the money Friday at the office of attorney S. Jason Whatley in Columbia, Tennessee.

Cummins, 50, was arrested and the 15-year-old girl was found last Thursday after Barry told authorities the two were staying in a remote cabin near Cecilville, California, near the Oregon border. They’d been missing from Culleoka, Tennessee, for 39 days.

Cummins had passed himself off as a down-on-his-luck Colorado man who’d just lost his job and home, Barry said. Barry said he offered Cummins work moving rocks to build a wall on the property and allowed them to stay in the cabin, for which Barry was the caretaker.

But Barry became suspicious, noting that the teacher was driving a vehicle without any license plates, and notified authorities.

Cummins is in a California jail awaiting transfer to Tennessee. He was charged with one federal count of transportation of a minor across state lines for the purpose of criminal sexual intercourse and faces state charges of sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

Thomas is being treated in a mental health facility.

