Orange County Sheriff's Activity Prompts Lockdown of 4 Schools in Mission Viejo

Four schools in Mission Viejo were temporarily placed on lockdown Wednesday amid police activity in the area, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.

Four schools — La Paz Intermediate, Linda Vista Elementary, Mission Viejo High and Esperanza Special Education — were initially placed on lockdown out of “an abundance of caution,” the department tweeted just before 11:20 a.m. All four campuses are a short distance away from each other.

About 30 minutes later, the department tweeted that the lockdown had been lifted at Mission Viejo High School and Linda Vista Elementary School.

A short time after that, the order at the two remaining schools was downgraded to “soft lockdown,” meaning classes could resume but students could not move about the campus.

Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a subject in the area at the request of Sacramento police, and there was “no direct threat made to any school,” according to the department.

No additional information was immediately provided.

