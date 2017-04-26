80-Year-Old Indiana Man Arrested, Accused of Sexually Assaulting Woman Trying to Sell Tablet

An 80-year-old Indiana man was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 27-year-old woman who came to his door and tried to sell him a tablet over the weekend.

The victim told police she arrived at the home of William Graham Sunday to sell the tablet, but was instead held against her will at gunpoint and sexually assaulted, WISH reported.

Kokomo police learned of the incident and responded to Graham’s home when the victim called about 6 a.m. Monday.

Graham was eventually arrested without incident following a five-hour standoff with police, WISH reported.

He was booked on suspicion of sexual assault, armed robbery and confinement, Wish reported.

It’s unclear how the transaction for the tablet initiated, but investigators said it didn’t originate online.

A second man, who was inside the home at the time of the standoff, was also arrested on a failure to appear warrant, according to WISH.

That man, identified as 56-year-old Robert Meriwether, has not been connected to the rape case.

The victim was taken to a hospital and treated for her injuries, Wish reported.