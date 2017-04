Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Division Detective Louie Aguilera discusses the continuing investigation into the disappearance of 5-year-old Arazmad Andresssian, whose father was released from jail Tuesday after being held on suspicion of child abduction and child endangerment. Elizabeth Espinosa reports for the KTLA 5 News at 3 on April 26, 2017.