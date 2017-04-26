Authorities Seek to ID Suspect in Armed Robbery Caught on Video at Santa Ana Metro PCS Store

Police on Wednesday were attempting to identify a man caught on video committing armed robbery at a Santa Ana cellphone store over the weekend.

The man entered the Metro PCS store at 2547 W. McFadden Ave. around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a statement from Santa Ana police.

Surveillance video shows person immediately pulled out a handgun and approached the counter pointing it a the store’s employees, demanding money.

The cashiers handed over an undisclosed amount of cash, officials said.

The suspect took the money and fled westbound on McFadden Avenue, according to police.

He was described as being in his 30s, around 5 feet, 6 inches tall and of thin build.

In the surveillance footage he is seen wearing a navy blue hooded sweatshirt and jeans but had pulled the sweatshirt’s hood over his head to conceal his identity.

Two separate robberies at other Santa Ana Metro PCS locations currently under investigation may be related to this incident, detectives said.

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity can contact Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-847-6227.