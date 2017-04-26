Babies, Children Are Listed in Homeland Security’s Immigrant Database of Alleged Criminals

A database the Trump administration said would help victims of crimes track the custody of suspected criminal immigrants mistakenly listed babies and other children.

The public database included the names of children, from infants to underage teenagers, in immigration custody.

When alerted Wednesday evening, Department of Homeland Security officials said the release of children’s names was a lapse in policy. The agency is not supposed to release information on children in immigration custody, said Gillian M. Christensen, acting Homeland Security press secretary.

“The Department of Homeland Security’s policy is and remains to protect the information of minors in our custody. Following the April 26 launch of the DHS-Victim Information and Notification Exchange (DHS-VINE) the appropriate filter was not applied to the data being made available to site users,” Christensen said.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.