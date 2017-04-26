‘Critical Missing’ Boy, 6, Taken From Elementary School in Venice by Mother Without Child Custody Rights: LAPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles police have requested an Amber Alert from CHP for a "critical missing" 6-year-old boy who investigators say was taken Wednesday morning from a Venice elementary school by his mother, who does not have custody rights for him.

The boy was taken from Coeur d'Alene Avenue Elementary School at 810 Coeur d'Alene Ave. about 8 a.m., a Los Angeles Police Department Pacific Division sergeant said on scene.

West Burnett was dropped off by his father's cousin, who walked the child into his classroom, according to the child's 43-year-old father, William Burnett.

The boy's biological mother, Nisha Burnett, followed him into the school and took him from the classroom "without teacher's permission," LAPD Sgt. Bridgette Peterson said on scene. School staff tried unsuccessfully to stop the mother, according to the sergeant.

The campus was open at that time to allow parents to drop their children off in classrooms, she said.

"She basically walked into the classroom, took the child out during the open-campus time and then left with the child," Peterson said.

Investigators don't know what the mother's intentions are but they're hoping for the best and are asking for help finding the boy, the sergeant said. The mother fled with the boy in an unknown direction, Peterson said.

The Police Department has asked the California Highway Patrol to put out an Amber Alert, Peterson said.

Just before 2 p.m., LAPD put out a news release, saying West Burnett's family and police were seeking help finding him. Police identified the mother as Nisha Burnett; family members on scene gave her name as Nisha Burnett Thayer.

There is a restraining order out against the mother, who is divorced from William Burnett, according to to the boy's aunt, Lia Hein.

Hein said she has custodial rights to the boy, and West lives with her, while William Burnett has parental rights.

"She just walked right into the classroom and ... took him," Hein said.

Thayer had been seen lurking around the school the previous day, trying to contact West, and the Los Angeles County Department of Children and Family Services was notified, the aunt said. She was told to leave the school property, Hein said.

West had trouble sleeping Tuesday night and was "worried about hearing his mom in the room," Hein said, tearing up.

"Nisha, bring him back. Bring him back," Hein exclaimed. "You know you're not well."

Thayer is described by LAPD as a white woman with brown hair and brown eyes, about 115 pounds and 5 feet tall. She has visible tattoos on both arms. She was driving a gold 2004 BMW with California license plate No. 6WAP644.

She has been known to live in her vehicle, Peterson and Burnett said.

The first-grader was wearing a black hoodie, a dark shirt, blue jeans, orange light-up sneakers and a backpack with Minecraft design on it, Hein said. A photo showed he is fair-complected with dark blond hair and blue eyes. He is about 4 feet tall and weighs 40 pounds, police said.

William Burnett described Thayer as homeless and "very erratic," and Hein said she has mental health problems and a history of drug abuse.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of West Burnett or Nisha Burnett should call LAPD Pacific Division detectives at 310-482-6334, or on off-hours, 877-527-3247.

