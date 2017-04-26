× Bus Driver For People With Special Needs Arrested on Suspicion of Sexual Abuse in Tustin

A bus driver who was responsible for transporting people with special needs in Tustin was arrested on suspicion of sexual abuse on Wednesday, according to the Tustin Police Department.

Jon Francis Farris, 57, was arrested after Tustin police investigated allegations involving Farris and the people he drove, police said in a press release.

Farris was allegedly abusing the victims while he was working as a contracted bus driver, according to authorities.

Police are asking the public to help locate any additional witnesses or potential victims. Anyone with information is asked to call the Tustin Police Department at 714-573-3200.