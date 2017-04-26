Charity Worker Gunned Down While Collecting Donations to Paint Curbs in Norwalk ID’d

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A 50-year-old charity worker who was gunned down Tuesday evening while going door-to-door to collect donations for painting curbs in front of homes in Norwalk was identified as Matthew Glover Wednesday.

The shooting occurred about 5:30 p.m. in the 14400 block of Dinard Avenue, according to a news released from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities have not identified the victim, but Care for the Children President Robert Henderson identified Glover as the man who was shot.

Glover, who was collecting donations for painting addresses on curbs when he was killed, also would deliver boxes of food to seniors during the day, Henderson said.

He described Glover as "a very likable guy."

Glover died at the scene after being shot multiple times, according to the authorities.

A neighbor, who did not want to be identified, told KTLA that five to eight gunshots were fired.

“We’re scared,” said Julie Tolhurst, who also lives in the area. Tuesday's incident was the second deadly shooting in the neighborhood in the past five years, Tolhurst said.

Authorities have no suspect information or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 323-890-5500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).