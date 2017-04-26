× Dr. Sharad Paul, Evolutionary Biologist/Author

Dr. Sharad Paul is the author of “The Genetics of Health: Understand Your Genes for Better Health.” His message–that we can do more to improve our health by understanding our evolutionary past and using that knowledge to make life decisions based on our individual gene types.

He says your gene type can help you to determine, for example, which exercises and foods are best for you. Dr. Paul says you can even test for genetic dispositions to things like laziness and procrastination.

Dr. Paul is a skin cancer surgeon, a family physician, and an evolutionary biologist who has received numerous awards including a Health Innovation Award from the New Zealand Ministry of Health.

Dr. Sharad Paul's Website

Dr. Sharad Paul on KTLA 5 Morning News

