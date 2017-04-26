× Federal Prosecutors Recommend Two-Year Prison Sentence For Former L.A. County Sheriff Lee Baca

Federal prosecutors will seek to put former Los Angeles County Sheriff Lee Baca in prison for two years when he is sentenced next month for obstructing a probe into abuses at county jails, according to court documents.

In an 11-page document filed Monday, federal prosecutors said they took Baca’s age and the fact that he is suffering from Alzheimer’s disease into account when recommending the sentence. If not for his condition, prosecutors wrote, Baca should have faced up to four years and three months in prison.

“Defendant’s age and cognitive condition call for a below-Guideline sentence because the interests of justice will not be served by defendant spending many years behind bars in a severely impaired state,” the document read.

Baca, 74, was convicted in March of obstruction of justice, conspiracy and making false statements to federal investigators in connection with a 2011 federal review of abuses inside the county’s jail system.

