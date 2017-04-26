LAFD Battling Brush Fire in Hills of Montecito Heights

Posted 3:55 PM, April 26, 2017, by , Updated at 04:32PM, April 26, 2017

Los Angeles firefighters are responding a blaze that is sending smoke towering over the Northeast L.A. area on Wednesday afternoon.

Smoke rises from a brush fire in Montecito Heights on April 26, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

The slow-moving, terrain-driven grass fire was first reported just before 4 p.m. in the area of Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, according to LAFD spokeswoman Amy Bastman.

Ground crews and helicopters were responding in the area of Monterey Road and Via Marisol in Montecito Heights, Bastman said. No structures were threatened.

Firefighters appeared to be focused on an area near a hexagonal pavilion in the northern portion of the hilly, brush-filled 282-acre city park.

At least three water-dropping helicopters were working the blaze, aerial video from Sky5 showed. City and county firefighters were responding.

A helicopter drops water on a brush fire in Montecito Heights on April 26, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)