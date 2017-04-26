LAFD Battling Brush Fire in Hills of Montecito Heights

Los Angeles firefighters are responding a blaze that is sending smoke towering over the Northeast L.A. area on Wednesday afternoon.

The slow-moving, terrain-driven grass fire was first reported just before 4 p.m. in the area of Ernest E. Debs Regional Park, according to LAFD spokeswoman Amy Bastman.

Ground crews and helicopters were responding in the area of Monterey Road and Via Marisol in Montecito Heights, Bastman said. No structures were threatened.

Firefighters appeared to be focused on an area near a hexagonal pavilion in the northern portion of the hilly, brush-filled 282-acre city park.

At least three water-dropping helicopters were working the blaze, aerial video from Sky5 showed. City and county firefighters were responding.

Check back for updates on this developing story.