Fullerton Police Searching For Man Who Followed Teen Girl, Yelled at Her to 'Get in The Car'

Fullerton police are searching for a man suspected of yelling at a teen girl and demanding she get into his car, according to the Fullerton Police Department.

Officers were called to the area of Richman Avenue and Valencia Drive around 1 p.m. on Monday after receiving reports of “suspicious circumstances,” according to a press release.

There, a 16-year-old girl told police she was walking southbound on Richman Avenue when a man pulled over next to her in a 2003 tan Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The man, who stopped his car against on-coming traffic, began yelling at the teen to “get in the car” multiple times and following her as she continued to walk.

The man fled the scene after the girl became scared and took out her cell phone to place a call, police said.

He is described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s or early 30s with a thin build, shaved head, a beard and no mustache.

The man was last seen wearing a long sleeve gray shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fullerton Police Department at 714-738-6762.