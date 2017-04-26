War & Los Lonely Boys with special guest Paul Rodriguez will be at the Greek Theatre in LA on Saturday, May 27. Tickets are available at AXS.com. This segment aired on the KTLA Morning News, Wednesday, April 26, 2017.
Lonnie Jordan And Paul Rodriguez State We’re “The Best Morning Crew”
-
Army Vet Walks 2200 Miles Across Country to Raise Awareness For PTSD; Will End Trip at Santa Monica Pier
-
Family Canvassing San Fernando Looking for Missing 14-Year-Old Boy; $50,000 Reward Offered
-
Portland ‘Dreamer’ Released on Bond After Being Arrested by ICE Agents
-
$50,000 Reward Offered Amid Search for Ex-Boyfriend Suspected of Killing Mother of 3 in Sylmar as She Drove to Work
-
Woman Dies After Being Shot Multiple Times in Front of Cafe in San Bernardino
-
-
Dr. Sharad Paul, Evolutionary Biologist/Author
-
Amy Hill Talks Hot Asian Actors and “Comedy Invasion”
-
Help Sought Finding Boy Who Disappeared After Leaving School in San Fernando Friday
-
Classes Resume at North Park Elementary 1 Week After Deadly Shooting; New Safety Measures in Place
-
FBI Joins Search for Missing Teen Who Disappeared in San Fernando Amid Powerful Storm 1 Week Ago
-
-
‘Fate of the Furious,’ Set to Open Friday, Takes on Darker Tone in Wake of Paul Walker’s Death: Co-Star
-
Greg Grunberg Shares the Inspiration for His Graphic Novel and Hollywood Memorabilia Auction
-
Whittier Driver Was Distracted by Sexual Encounter When He Left Teen to Die on Bus, Family Attorney Says