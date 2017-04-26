Police Seek to ID Suspect Caught on Video Fleeing Scene of Fatal Stabbing in Westlake With Knife

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing incident in Westlake.

Officers released footage on Wednesday that they say shows the man fleeing the scene holding a knife.

Authorities were called to the 700 block of South Westlake Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. on April 16 regarding an assault with a deadly weapon, according to a statement from the Los Angeles Police Department.

Responding officers found a man suffering from multiple stab wounds. Parademics transported the victim to a nearby hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries there and was pronounced dead, police said.

Detectives later determined the victim and assailant were in an apartment building when they began arguing, according to LAPD.

The attacker allegedly approached the victim with a knife and stabbed him multiple times.

The suspect is described as a Latino man between 25 and 35 years old. He is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall with short brown hair and heavy build, officials said.

Surveillance video showed him wearing a black shirt, black shorts and black shoes.