Rapper DMX Cancels Wednesday Night Show in Downtown L.A. Over Medical Emergency

Posted 10:52 AM, April 26, 2017, by , Updated at 11:06AM, April 26, 2017

The rapper DMX has canceled his performance tonight at the Novo in downtown Los Angeles due to what organizers described as a medical emergency.

DMX performs during the 2015 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at The Empire Polo Club on April 17, 2015 in Indio. (Credit: Mark Davis/Getty Images for Coachella)

The nature of his condition wasn’t immediately released, and representatives did not immediately respond.

The artist born Earl Simmons has faced significant troubles recently. Last year, he was found unconscious in a New York hotel parking lot, and legal and mental health issues have plagued him in recent years. His allegedly erratic appearance at a Ruff Ryders reunion show caused some fans concern.

The rapper was slated to appear with openers Too $hort, Ying Yang Twins and Suga Free. The show will continue with those acts, but refunds are available for ticket-holders who no longer want to attend.

Read the full story on LATimes.com

