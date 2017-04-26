Surf Therapy for People With Disabilities

The founder along with the president of A Walk on Water, Pat Notaro III and Steven Lippman joined us live to talk about their organization and their big fundraising event “Wine for Waves” that’s happening this Saturday at 8p at Malibu Wines. A Walk On Water provides Surf Therapy to individuals with special needs. They do this by hosting Surf Therapy events that celebrate and honor courageous kids, adults and their families. The goal of Surf Therapy is for the athletes to feel the thrill and confidence that only “a walk on water” can provide. For more information on A Walk on Water including tickets to their Wine for Waves event this Saturday or details on how you can volunteer or be a part of the program, click HERE.
