Widespread Wind Event Expected to Impact SoCal Through Friday

A powerful wind event is expected to begin Wednesday and continue until the weekend for much of Southern California.

Gusts are expected to reach between 30 and 45 mph for most coastal and valley areas, according to the National Weather Service.

The wind will be even more powerful for the mountain, Antelope Valley and south Santa Barbara South Coast areas, with gusts reaching between 45 and 60 mph.

The strongest and most widespread wind gusts are expected Wednesday through Friday, according to the Weather Service, which expects high wind warnings to be needed for some areas.

Wind advisories were already in place Wednesday morning for most Southern California mountain areas, as well as the Antelope Valley.

The gusty winds are likely to make for dangerous driving conditions due to strong cross winds and blowing dust.

Downed trees and power lines are also possible, the Weather Service warned.

More than 1,500 people lost power in Westwood Wednesday, where the windy weather arrived Tuesday. Electricity has since been restored to customers.

Forecasters are also warning of possible gale force winds in the outer coastal waters.

Mariners were asked to seek safe harbor and stay in port.