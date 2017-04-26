Win an overnight stay at a Disneyland Resort hotel, plus 2-day tickets!

KTLA 5 wants you to come experience all the thrills and excitement of “Summer of Heroes” at Disney California Adventure Park. Help Rocket save his friends on the new “Guardians of the Galaxy – Mission: Breakout” attraction, opening May27th, plus so much more! Watch the KTLA 5 News at 10 every night through May 25th for a code word. Then come back to this page (ktla.com/heroes) to enter for your chance to win a 4-pack of “1-Day, 1-Park” tickets to Disneyland® Resort. Plus, when you enter you’re also eligible for the grand prize: An overnight stay at a Disneyland Resort hotel and Four “2-Day, 1-Park” tickets. Good luck!

Having trouble seeing the entry form? Try clicking or tapping here.

The Sweepstakes begins at 10:00:01 p.m. PT on April 26, 2017 and ends at 11:59:59 a.m. Pacific Time on May 26, 2017 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). All entries must be submitted and received within this time period. There are 30 different rounds during the Sweepstakes Period. All Rounds begin at 10:00 p.m. on the dates listed below. The entry deadline for all Rounds is 3:59:59 a.m. on the day after the code word was displayed. Any entries not received within the Sweepstakes Period, or received after the deadlines during the Sweepstakes Period listed above, will be disqualified.

HOW TO ENTER

NO PURCHASE NECESSSARY.

Watch for one code word in each of the Rounds on KTLA-TV Channel 5 during the KTLA 5 News at 10 (excluding commercials) lasting from 10:00 p.m. until 10:59 p.m. in each round of this sweepstakes as listed below:

This round… …occurs on this date. Round 1 April 26, 2017 Round 2 April 27, 2017 Round 3 April 28, 2017 Round 4 April 29, 2017 Round 5 April 30, 2017 Round 6 May 1, 2017 Round 7 May 2, 2017 Round 8 May 3, 2017 Round 9 May 4, 2017 Round 10 May 5, 2017 Round 11 May 6, 2017 Round 12 May 7, 2017 Round 13 May 8, 2017 Round 14 May 9, 2017 Round 15 May 10, 2017 Round 16 May 11, 2017 Round 17 May 12, 2017 Round 18 May 13, 2017 Round 19 May 14, 2017 Round 20 May 15, 2017 Round 21 May 16, 2017 Round 22 May 17, 2017 Round 23 May 18, 2017 Round 24 May 19, 2017 Round 25 May 20, 2017 Round 26 May 21, 2017 Round 27 May 22, 2017 Round 28 May 23, 2017 Round 29 May 24, 2017 Round 30 May 25, 2017

The code word will be provided and displayed onscreen during the broadcast of the shows listed above (excluding commercials). After the code word is announced, go to http://www.ktla.com/heroes to enter the code word for that Round and complete and submit the online entry form. You must provide all information requested on the entry form, including name and telephone number. You must also have a valid e-mail account in order for your entry to be eligible. Incomplete entries will be disqualified. Entries containing incorrect code words or no code words at all will be disqualified. Copies or other mechanical reproductions, facsimiles, entries containing technical or electronic reproductions, entries containing attached files are not eligible and will be rejected. In the event of a dispute regarding the identity of an entrant, the holder of the e-mail account will be deemed the person who submitted the entry. Entries become the exclusive property of Sponsor and will not be returned or acknowledged. Limit one entry per person/e-mail address per Round. Multiple entries from the same person during the same Round will be disqualified. Sponsor is not responsible for entries that are lost, late, misaddressed or misdirected due to technical or computer failures, errors or data loss of any kind, lost or unavailable internet connections, or failed incomplete, garbled or deleted computer or networks transmissions, inability to access the website or online service, or any other technical error or malfunction.

ELIGIBILITY

Void Where Prohibited By Law.

This contest is void where prohibited by law. This contest is open only to legal residents of California who reside within the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside, Ventura, Kern and Inyo in California, and Esmeralda County, Nevada, who are 18 years of age or older as of their date of entry, and who have not won any other prize from KTLA within the 60 days prior to the end of the Sweepstakes Period. Employees of other media companies (including radio and television), Sponsor and its parent corporations, subsidiaries, or affiliates, and such employees’ immediate family or household members are not eligible to enter or win the Sweepstakes.

PRIZE AND WINNER SELECTION

For each Round listed above, one (1) Daily Winner will be selected in a random drawing from all eligible entries for that Round. Drawings will take place within 24 hours of the conclusion of each Round.

There will be a potential total of 30 Daily Winners in this Sweepstakes. The odds of winning depend on the number of valid entries received in each Round. If an entrant is not selected as the Winner on a particular day, he or she is free to enter the Sweepstakes on any subsequent day of the Sweepstakes Period. If a selected winner is not eligible, fails to give the correct code word, declines the prize, or cannot be contacted within twenty-four (24) hours of the initial notification (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsors from all remaining valid entries for that particular day.

Each Daily Winner will receive four “1-Day, 1-Park” tickets to Disneyland® Resort, 1313 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, CA, 92802.

The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) of each Daily Winner’s prize is $476.00.

All Winners’ tickets must be used by September 15, 2017.

On or about May 27, 2017, all valid entries from all Rounds in this sweepstakes (including the entries of Daily Winners) will be combined into a single pool, and from that pool one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing. The Grand Prize Winner will be notified that he or she has been selected as the Grand Prize Winner by telephone or by e-mail.

The odds of being selected as the Grand Prize Winner depend on the total number of valid entries received in this entire sweepstakes. If the selected Grand Prize Winner is not eligible, fails to give the correct code word, declines the prize, or cannot be contacted within twenty-four (24) hours of the initial notification (including, but not limited to, failure to return a phone call from Sponsor), the prize will be forfeited and may be awarded to an alternate winner randomly selected by Sponsors from all entries in this sweepstakes.

The Grand Prize Winner will receive:

Four (4) “2-Day, 1-Park-Per Day” tickets to Disneyland® Resort, 1313 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, CA, 92802

One (1) night of accommodations for up to four (4) people at one of the Hotels of the Disneyland® Resort, which are: Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, 1600 Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, CA, 92803 Disneyland Hotel, 1150 West Magic Way, Anaheim, CA, 92802 Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel, 1717 South Disneyland Dr., Anaheim, CA, 92802



The Approximate Retail Value of Grand Prize Winner’s entire prize package is $1,560.00.

Hotel accommodations are subject to availability at the Disneyland® Resort. Venue of hotel accommodations is at the discretion of Sponsor and/or its designees. Advanced reservations required for hotel accommodations.

Travel for the Grand Prize Winner’s prize package must be completed by September 15, 2017. Winners and their guests must travel together on the same itinerary. All Winners’ tickets must be used by September 15, 2017. Guests traveling with Winners who are under the age of eighteen (18) must be accompanied by a parent/legal guardian who must be at least eighteen (18) years of age.

All federal, state, and local taxes associated with the prize, as well as all other costs or expenses involved in obtaining the prize, including but not limited to travel to and from Disneyland Resort and any money or incidentals spent within Disneyland Resort, is the responsibility of the Winner. Prizes are awarded “as is” with no warranty or guarantee, expressed or implied, being provided by Sponsor.

The prize – whether considered as a whole or in part — is not replaceable if lost, stolen, or destroyed, not transferable or redeemable for cash, may not be sold or traded, may not be rescheduled to dates other than as set forth above, and may not be substituted for another prize, except at the sole discretion of Sponsor, or as provided in these rules. Sponsor reserves the right to substitute a prize of equal or greater value for the prize. Prize components may not be separated.

Prize package fulfillment is subject to certain restrictions. Certain travel restrictions apply. Saturday night stay may be required.

All winners will be notified that he or she has been selected as a winner by telephone or by e-mail.

The winner may be required to present valid identification and the winner and any of his or her invitees may be required to sign a Statement of Eligibility and Liability and Publicity Release (“The Release”) by the deadline established by Sponsor in order to receive the prize. If the winner does not fulfill these requirements, he or she will forfeit the prize. If these requirements are fulfilled, the winner must pick up or take delivery of the prize by the deadline established by Sponsor. Failure by the winner to meet any deadlines established in this sweepstakes will result in forfeiture of the prize.

GENERAL CONDITIONS

If for any reason, the Internet-related portion of these sweepstakes is not capable of running as planned, including infection by computer virus, tampering, fraud, technical failure, or any other cause which corrupts or threatens the administration, security or integrity of the sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to terminate or suspend the sweepstakes or any portion of the sweepstakes. ANY ATTEMPT TO DAMAGE OR UNDERMINE THE FAIR AND LEGITIMATE OPERATION OF THESE SWEEPSTAKES WILL RESULT IN DISQUALIFICATION FROM THE SWEEPSTAKES. Information submitted in Internet entries, including entrant’s name, address, e-mail address, etc., will be used by Sponsor for marketing and promotional purposes.

Sponsor reserves the right not to display code words onscreen due to the coverage of breaking news or other unforeseen circumstances. Should Sponsor choose not to display code words on any day during any Round of the Sweepstakes Period for reasons listed above, Sponsor reserves the right (but are not required) to do one of the following:

Announce the code word during the KTLA 5 News at 11 immediately following the show during which it was originally scheduled to be announced

Select additional winners on other days of the Sweepstakes Period so that the total number of Daily Winners over the entire Sweepstakes Period will be 30.

Extend the Sweepstakes Period so that the code words not displayed as originally scheduled may be displayed at a different time and/or on a different day

Display the code words during another KTLA-TV news broadcast

Take no action

Any and all schedule changes for the display of code words will be listed on the KTLA website at http://www.ktla.com/heroes to the extent possible.

By participating in this Sweepstakes, you agree to release and hold harmless Sponsor, Disney Destinations LLC, and their parents , subsidiaries, and affiliates, and the officers, directors, agents, and employees of all such companies from any and all damages, injuries, claims, causes of action, or losses of any kind resulting from your participation in this sweepstakes, and/or your acceptance, possession, use, or misuse of any prize and any travel related thereto, including without limitation, personal injury, death, property damage, defamation, infringement of intellectual property rights, and claims based on the rights of publicity and privacy.

Sponsor is not responsible for changes made to the Prizes being awarded, including any delay, cancellation or postponement of the Prize events, and is under no obligation to provide a substitute prize. Sponsors are not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing or advertising of the offer, administration or execution of the Sweepstakes or in the announcements of the prizes/prize winners.

Under no circumstances shall Sponsor be liable for indirect, incidental, consequential, special or exemplary damages, attorneys’ fees or any other damages.

Neither the failure of Sponsor to insist upon or enforce strict performance of any provision of these Official Rules or the failure, delay or omission by Sponsor in exercising any right with respect to any term of these Official Rules, will be construed as a waiver or relinquishment to any extent of Sponsor’s right to assert or rely upon any such provision or right in that or any other instance.

All issues and questions concerning the construction, validity, interpretation and enforceability of these Official Rules, or the rights and obligations of entrants and Sponsor in connection with these Sweepstakes shall be governed by and construed in accordance with the laws of the State of California, without giving effect to any choice of law or conflict of law rules or provisions.

By participating in these sweepstakes, you also agree to have your name, photograph, voice, biographical information, and likeness used in any and all media for promotional purposes relating to these sweepstakes or future similar sweepstakes without further compensation or notice, except as prohibited by law.

For a copy of the Official Rules or the name of the winners, send a self-addressed envelope to “THEME PARK TICKET GIVEAWAY SPRING 2017 #1 – EVENING”, KTLA-TV, Attn: Creative Services, 5800 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, California 90028, by June 30, 2017. The winners’ names will be available after the winners have been verified and the prizes have been awarded.

These Sweepstakes are subject to the privacy policy of KTLA, as posted on the KTLA website at http://www.ktla.com/privacypolicy. These Sweepstakes are also subject to the KTLA Terms of Service at http://www.ktla.com/termsofservice.