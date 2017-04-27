12-Year-Old Girl Missing in Rialto; Police Investigating

Rialto police are searching for a critically missing 12-year-old girl after she ran away from her home on Thursday.

Angela Hernandez skipped school this morning and was brought home to her residence before running away on a purple scooter, according to police.

She is known to frequent Frisbie Park and DD’s Discount Store in Rialto, police said. Hernandez is described as 5-foot 3-inch Hispanic girl with brown red hair, brown eyes and weighing around 135 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a white shirt. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Kevin Stephens at 909-820-2596.