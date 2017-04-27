2 Men Caught on Camera Stealing Mail Out of USPS Truck in Tarzana

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are investigating on Thursday after two men were caught on video stealing multiple pieces of mail from a United States Postal Service truck in Tarzana.

The two men are shown on security footage parking a gray silver, four-door vehicle in front of the truck before exiting the car and running towards the front of the truck on April 15.

They then are seen entering the truck and stealing multiple packages before returning to the car and driving away.

"I saw the whole thing from my window," said Andrew Leviton, a resident. "Two guys smash the window, dove in grabbed some mail, grabbed a package and they took off."

Residents said the mail carrier, who down the block delivering mail at the time of the incident, was visibly distraught about the incident.

"She seemed a little bewildered by the whole thing. A little shook up," said Leviton.

Anyone who witnesses a mail thief or believe mail has been stolen can all the U.S. Postal Inspectors at 877-876-2455 or report the incident online on the U.S. Postal Inspectors website.