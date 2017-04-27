× 3-Year-Old Boy Fatally Struck by Car While Walking in Marked Crosswalk in San Bernardino

A 3-year-old boy was struck by a car and died while walking in a marked crosswalk with his family in San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino Police Department.

The young boy was crossing in the 1000 block of Baseline Street around 5:50 p.m. with his mother, father and siblings when he was hit by a woman merging into the left hand turn lane, Lt. Mike Madden said.

Vehicles traveling eastbound on Baseline Street stopped for the family, but the woman continued driving and struck the boy, according to police.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Madden said.

The little boy was pronounced dead at the scene, Sgt. Mike Pacewizch said. He would have been 4 in June, police added.