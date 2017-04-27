× After Passenger-Dragging Video, United Airlines Will Now Offer up to $10,000 to Volunteers Who Give up Seats

United Airlines will offer up to $10,000 when a traveler voluntarily gives up a seat on an oversold flight, part of a policy overhaul following the passenger-yanking video seen around the world.

The Chicago-based carrier is adopting 10 policy changes in response to the outcry over the April 9 incident, recorded by other passengers, during which aviation police pulled David Dao from his seat after he refused to exit the plane. Dao was one of four fliers selected to give up their seats to make room for airline employees.

“Actions speak louder than words,” said United Airlines Chief Executive Oscar Munoz, who has apologized repeatedly for the incident after initially describing Dao as being “disruptive and belligerent.”

“Today, we are taking concrete, meaningful action to make things right,” Munoz said in a statement Wednesday.

We let policies get ahead of our values. We’re taking steps to change. https://t.co/a7J0ZzcbrE pic.twitter.com/Hsag45geex — United (@united) April 27, 2017