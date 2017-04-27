Culver City Police Department Removes Guidelines for Immigration Enforcement From Manual

The Culver City Police Department has removed a section from its manual that gave officers guidelines on how to enforce immigration law, a move that follows a Los Angeles Times report on how several police departments in California retain written policies that are inconsistent with their public stance against enforcing federal immigration laws.

Culver City’s police were one of at least 11 agencies that purchased a comprehensive police manual from Lexipol, an Irvine-based company, which included guidelines for the enforcement of immigration laws that drew stern criticism from the American Civil Liberties Union.

The policy seemed especially odd for Culver City, which declared itself a so-called sanctuary city in March. Outgoing Mayor Jim Clarke announced the removal of the policy in a statement released earlier this month.

“I am pleased that Police Chief [Scott] Bixby swiftly gave this matter his full attention and moved to delete Policy 415 in the Police Department manual,” Clarke said in the statement. “This should address any concerns in our community about the role the Culver City Police Department plays in enforcing federal immigration law. The simple answer is: none.”

